Melon (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Melon has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $8,923.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00041780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bitsane and Kraken.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

