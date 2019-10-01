Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Up 0.8%

Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 343% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Melco International Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.