MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 2,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

