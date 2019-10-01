MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 2,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

