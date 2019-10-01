Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. 230,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,574. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.