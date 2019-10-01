MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $54,863.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

