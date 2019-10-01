Max Property Group Market Cap Reaches $813,650.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market cap of $813,650.00 and approximately $94,371.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

