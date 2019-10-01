Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 88,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.