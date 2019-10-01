Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 121,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 172.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 583,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.22. 501,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.