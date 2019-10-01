Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

