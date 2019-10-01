Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

MANU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Manchester United by 144.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 96,960 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth $879,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Manchester United by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

