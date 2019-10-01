MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Reaches $71.91 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $71.91 million and approximately $333,953.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

