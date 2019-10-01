Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 152.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after purchasing an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 411.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. 215,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,943. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

