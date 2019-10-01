Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $811,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $159.37. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.