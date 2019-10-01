Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Magna Terra Minerals Inc (CVE:MTT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 508000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and retention of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company controls 103,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also has three early stage exploration properties in the province of Quebec, Canada.

