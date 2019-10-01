Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $80.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $72.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $310.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $311.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 31,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $436.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

