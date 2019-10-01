Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LMNX opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Luminex has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Luminex will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Luminex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Luminex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Luminex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 27.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

