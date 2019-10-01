Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $84,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 44,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

