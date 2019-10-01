Loopring Price Tops $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, HitBTC, Bithumb and IDEX. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,573,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bitbns, IDAX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

