LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Up 2.2%

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.26 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), 43,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.25 ($0.74).

The stock has a market cap of $46.42 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.15.

LMS Capital Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

