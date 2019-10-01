LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0027

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $26.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037689 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.39 or 0.05326595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

