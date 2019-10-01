Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $278.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

In related news, Director Sunil Patel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.01 per share, with a total value of $26,502.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,637.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

