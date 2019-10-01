Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,748.96 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,748.96 ($3,592.00).

Toby Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Toby Strauss bought 1,242 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59).

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 245.10 ($3.20). 16,312,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

