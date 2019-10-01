LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of LTM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.31. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 333,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

