Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 2058577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

