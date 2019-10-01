Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 908,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.