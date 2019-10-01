Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.06–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.51 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.28-0.32 EPS.

Landec stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 110,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $315.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $152.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

