Lamden 1-Day Volume Hits $6,788.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $1.19 million and $6,788.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 153.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

