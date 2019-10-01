Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. Lakeland Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.18 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

LBAI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 60,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $780.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 286,852 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

