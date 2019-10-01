Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.09.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.46. 128,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,240. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $397.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.83. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.