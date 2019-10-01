Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 833.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,975.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,971.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,855.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,079.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

