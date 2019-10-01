Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LIF traded down C$1.94 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

