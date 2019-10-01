Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

IWP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

