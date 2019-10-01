Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,437. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

