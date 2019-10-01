Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 216,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140,918 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 59,710.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000.

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

