Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.29, 927,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 375,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

