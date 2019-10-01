Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

KGC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.06. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

