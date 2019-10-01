Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.23 and its 200-day moving average is $520.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.