Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $4,321,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,325 shares of company stock valued at $37,346,429. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.95. 635,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

