Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.63. 285,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.28. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $216.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.