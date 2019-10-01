KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Up 0%

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06, 81,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 126,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KDDI CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.14.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.