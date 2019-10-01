Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Elastic worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,334 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 9,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $846,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,303,877 shares of company stock worth $121,172,185. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 18,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,211. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

