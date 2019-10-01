Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,143 shares of company stock valued at $46,556,709 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

