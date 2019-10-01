Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 120,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

