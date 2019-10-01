Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $121.18. 311,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,694. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.