Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HP by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

