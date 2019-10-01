Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.14. 811,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,908. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

