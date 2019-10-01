Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of JNPR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 3,050,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

