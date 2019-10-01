JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21.

Shares of JPHY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

