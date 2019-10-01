Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.2% of Farmers National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 342,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 275,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

