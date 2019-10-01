Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.89. 202,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,211. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,682,399.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,952 shares of company stock worth $6,272,540 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

